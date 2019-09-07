Rana Sanaullah’s remand extended but no judge assigned yet

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand was extended till September 14 in a drug smuggling case. However, no judge has been assigned to hear his case.

Sanaullah was presented in an anti-narcotics court on Saturday but court staff extended his remand and gave him a new court date of September 14.

The judge who was initially hearing the case, Judge Masood Arshad, had recused himself from hearing the case on August 28 because he said he received a WhatsApp message that his services have been recalled. He said he could not, therefore, hear the drug trafficking case against the MNA.

A new judge has yet to be assigned to the case.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Sanaullah said the case against him is fake. Criticising the government, he said it controls the court via WhatsApp. This government does nothing other than political targeting, he accused.

A notification issued by the law ministry read that the services of three judges, including Judge Arshad, had been repatriated. The other two judges were Judge Muhammad Naeem Arshad and Judge Mushtaq Elahi who were hearing Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz’s cases.

