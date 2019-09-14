Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand extended till September 28

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand in the drug smuggling case has been extended again, this time till September 28.

The former Punjab law minister was arrested on July 1 over alleged links with drug traffickers. The ANF also claimed that narcotics were found in his car at the time of his arrest.

The judge who was initially hearing the case, Judge Masood Arshad, had recused himself from hearing the case on August 28 because he said he received a WhatsApp message that his services have been recalled. He said he could not, therefore, hear the drug trafficking case against the MNA. A new judge has yet to be appointed.

Related: Rana Sanaullah’s remand extended but no judge assigned yet

Because of this, Sanaullah’s case was heard by a duty judge on Saturday, who extended his physical remand.

During the case hearing, Sanaullah’s lawyer argued that a federal minister had mentioned a video which he believed should be presented in court.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.