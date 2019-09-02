Monday, September 2, 2019 | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
FBR kicks off nationwide anti-smuggling drive
India defends Assam citizenship register after UN criticism
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Shayaan Saleem
28 mins ago
The greenery, orchards and ponds are mesmerizing the visitors
Multiple spells of monsoon rains in Karachi have turned the city's Gadap Town and Memon Goth areas lush green, presenting a sight soothing to the soul.
SAMAA TV team visited Malir’s Memon Goth and the Thado Dam area in the city's Gadap Town. The areas were full of greenery, with small ponds and waterfalls attracting the visitors towards them.
Reached for comment, one visitor said, "If you come here you won't believe that you are roaming in Karachi. This will not seem Karachi to you." He said he did not feel like leaving the place.
"You can find greenery, mountains, there are fresh water ponds here as well," said another visitor, explaining the route to Thado Dam.
These areas neither have the noisy traffic, nor the polluted air. Rather they have an atmosphere full of calm with rich greenery.
Lush green fields and orchards provide an opportunity to visitors to spend some memorable times.
Though the city has become a mishmash of buildings, it still has a few places where people can go and recreate in the fresh air.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Gadap Town
Karachi
Memon Goth
RELATED STORIES
Karachi schools will remain open on Tuesday: Sindh CM
27 mins ago
27 mins ago
SAMAA staffer receives threats for reporting on local government corruption
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Karachi traffic at a standstill as third spell continues
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
SAMAA TV
local
9 hours ago
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
SAMAA TV
geopolitics
11 hours ago
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
SAMAA TV
news
5 days ago
Bahria town, Instalment, money, supreme court
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.