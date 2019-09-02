Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green

The greenery, orchards and ponds are mesmerizing the visitors

SAMAA TV team visited Malir's Memon Goth and the Thado Dam area in the city's Gadap Town. The areas were full of greenery, with small ponds and waterfalls attracting the visitors towards them.Reached for comment, one visitor said, "If you come here you won't believe that you are roaming in Karachi. This will not seem Karachi to you." He said he did not feel like leaving the place."You can find greenery, mountains, there are fresh water ponds here as well," said another visitor, explaining the route to Thado Dam.These areas neither have the noisy traffic, nor the polluted air. Rather they have an atmosphere full of calm with rich greenery.Lush green fields and orchards provide an opportunity to visitors to spend some memorable times.Though the city has become a mishmash of buildings, it still has a few places where people can go and recreate in the fresh air.