Rain trips 150 feeders in Karachi

Weather took a pleasant turn for Karachi residents Thursday afternoon, but several areas faced a power outage.

Around 150 feeders of the K-Electric tripped after light showers.

The affected areas included Azizabad, Nagan, New Karachi, Federal B Area, Nazimabad and Orangi Town.

Karachi may receive below normal to normal rainfall till September 30, an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department has said.

The department has forecast intermittent showers of two to three hours in Karachi. Average temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal during the week.

It began to rain in some neighbourhoods Tuesday afternoon in Karachi.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz had previously rubbished rumours on social media which suggested temperatures in Karachi would soar above the 50°C mark in the coming days. Talking to SAMAA TV, Sarfaraz explained that a tropical depression in the Arabian Sea region had transformed into a storm.

He advised people to ignore such rumours and enjoy the weather.

The lack of air in the sea has halted the sea breeze, increasing humidity across Karachi. But Karachi isn’t at threat, he said, adding that the storm is heading west and will hit Oman. He predicted another “low-pressure area” will come towards Karachi from India’s Gujarat between September 26 and 29, which will again halt the sea breeze.

