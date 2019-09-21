Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Politics

Railways minister admits talks ongoing to secure Nawaz Sharif’s release

46 mins ago
 
Claims Shehbaz is trying to find some middle ground



Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed admitted Saturday that there is some kind of negotiation underway to secure a deal for former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif wants to resolve the disputes through talks but the former prime minister’s stubbornness is causing harm.

“Shehbaz Sharif is a flexible man,” Rasheed said. “He is trying to find a middle ground.”

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

