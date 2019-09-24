Railways direct train drivers to go slow on upside track

Pakistan Railways has directed drivers to maintain extremely slow pace of trains on the upside railway track as it is likely to be affected in the wake of a 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday.

The powerful quake jolted different parts of the country at 4:01pm on Tuesday, killing at least 19 people and injuring over 100.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Charsadda, Gujrat, Malakand for 10 seconds as people ran out on to the roads from their houses and offices.

According to railways authorities, the track from Lahore to Rawalpindi might have been affected by the powerful quake.

They have issued directives to the drivers to go extremely slow from Dina, Jhelum district to Kharian city in Gujrat district of the Punjab province.

The directives were relayed to all drivers from the control room at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters.

