HOME > Entertainment

Rabi Pirzada lands into trouble for posing with reptiles

48 mins ago
 

Singer Rabi Pirzada landed herself into trouble for taking pictures and videos with snakes and crocodiles. 

The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department submitted a challan in a court against her for taking pictures and videos with the reptiles and keeping them at her salon in Lahore.

On September 2, the starlet posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she can be seen holding a snake with more snakes and a crocodile in the frame. “All these are gifts for [Indian PM Narendra] Modi,” she said. “My friends will feast on you.”

She starts the video by saying that a Kashmiri woman and her snakes are ready to take on India.

If convicted, the singer can be imprisoned for up to five years and will have to pay a fine.

Pirzada has claimed that the reptiles don’t belong to her and she had rented them for the video.

