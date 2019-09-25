Qureshi details Kashmir situation, facts in letter to UN chief

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote on Wednesday another letter to the United Nations secretary general, detailing the situation in India-occupied Kashmir along with a factsheet.

The foreign minister said that New Delhi revoked on August 5 the autonomous status of Kashmir in an attempt to further consolidate its illegal occupation of the territory.

“These actions, in stark violation of the Security Council Resolutions, seek to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and attempt to change the demography of IOJ&K, in order to convert the Muslim majority of the territory to a minority, to preempt the UN administered Plebiscite,” the letter read.

The foreign minister noted that Indian actions were preceded by a massive security clampdown, which continues to date, with the deployment of 200,000 additional Indian occupation forces, bringing the total tally of Indian forces in IOJ&K to 880,000.

He said the international community, including UN Secretary General, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and reputable international media and human rights organizations continue to report on the intensified human rights violations in IOJ&K, including the arrest of Kashmiri leaders, continuing use of pellet guns, prevailing communications blockade, kidnapping of young boys to coerce their families into submission and [the] use of rape as a tool of state suppression among others.

“There are continuing reports of shortage of essential medicines and food items, including baby food,” the foreign minister mentioned in his letter.

He said Pakistan, through its letters addressed to the UN officials, has informed the international community about Indian actions, the rapidly deteriorating human emergency in IOJ&K and the danger it poses to regional peace and security.

Pakistan officials, including the Foreign Minister Qureshi, have written five similar letters to the United Nations in the month of August.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.