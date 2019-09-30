Quetta residents given a day to vacate their houses

Photo: Online

Residents of a colony in Quetta were irked after being given one day’s eviction notices for the extension of a road near their houses.

The district administration has said that more than 20 houses will be destroyed for the extension.

A resident said, “We have been living here for years. Where should we go now?”

Some people have claimed that they are not being compensated what they were promised. “The money we are getting is far lower than the market value of our houses,” a man complained.

The administration, however, has said that the project is a year old, adding that they had issued notices to the residents before as well.

The Quetta Development Authority is constructing different roads. They are constructing a 105-foot wide road to link Isphani Road with Sabzal Road.

