Sunday, September 1, 2019 | 1 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Backlash grows over India’s controversial citizenship list in Assam state
Two held for kidnapping a man in Mandi Bahauddin
30 Indian students booked for waving ‘Pakistani flag’
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Quadruplets born at Sialkot hospital
Shahzad Ahmad
4 hours ago
The mother and babies are healthy
A woman gave birth to quadruplets at the Daska Hospital in Sialkot on Sunday.
Three of the babies were boys and the fourth was a girl. According to doctors, the family is overjoyed.
The mother and babies are all doing well and healthy.
According to the doctors, the parents got married four years ago and these are their first children.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
quadruplets
sialkot
RELATED STORIES
Students forced to study outside after Sialkot school roof collapse
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
Sialkot’s Shawala Teja Singh Temple reopens after 72 years
1 month ago
1 month ago
8-year-old domestic worker brutally beaten
1 month ago
1 month ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
Asif Baloch
local
3 days ago
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Rashid Hameed
local
3 days ago
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
Shaheen Shahzadi
local
4 days ago
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.