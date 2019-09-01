Sunday, September 1, 2019  | 1 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Quadruplets born at Sialkot hospital

4 hours ago
 
The mother and babies are healthy



A woman gave birth to quadruplets at the Daska Hospital in Sialkot on Sunday.

Three of the babies were boys and the fourth was a girl. According to doctors, the family is overjoyed.

The mother and babies are all doing well and healthy.

According to the doctors, the parents got married four years ago and these are their first children.

Tell us what you think:

