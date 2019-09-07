Punjab governor promises to name a school after Salahuddin

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar met the family of Salahuddin, who died in police custody in Rahim Yar Khan, to condole with them.

Salahuddin was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan after footage of him allegedly robbing an ATM went viral on social media. A day after his arrest, the police said he died in their custody.

His father, Mohammad Afzaal, believes the police killed his son. He told SAMAA TV earlier that he had seen the bruises and abrasions on his son’s body.

Governor Sarwar visited them in their village of Kamonki. Speaking to the media afterwards, he said they didn’t ask for any monetary compensation and refused his offers. They just asked for a three-mile road to be constructed in their village and gas to be supplied, he said. Afzaal also asked that a school be named after his son.

If the government can’t do this, then we have no reason to be in this position, said the governor. He promised that all three requests would be fulfilled.

