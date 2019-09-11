PTI MPA expresses her support for Ferozewala woman constable

The chairperson of the Standing Committee for Interior and PTI’s MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema says that she has taken the responsibility of Ferozewala’s woman constable Faiza Nawaz’s assault case.

While addressing a press conference along with another PTI member on Wednesday, Cheema announced that her party [PTI] and the government stand with Nawaz. “We support all women who want to bring a change,” said Cheema.

However, she clarified that calling a press conference over Nawaz’s case is not a political agenda, but to raise awareness regarding the safety of women in country.

Cheema said that she will raise her voice on all cases where the rights of women have been violated. “The press conference has been called for the protection of women’s right,” she remarked.

A woman constable announced on Sunday that she was resigning from her post after being slapped by a lawyer in Sheikhupura’s Ferozewala tehsil earlier this week.

The constable, Faiza Nawaz, was deployed on security duty at a local court in Ferozewala. She had stopped a lawyer named Ahmed Mukhtar from parking his car outside the court’s gate on September 5. Mukhtar, who happens to be a lawyer, lost his temper after being stopped by the policewoman. He had kicked and slapped Constable Nawaz.

However, the police took notice of the incident and the lawyer was taken into custody shortly afterward. A case was also registered against him.

A day later, Mukhtar was taken to court in handcuffs by the same constable he had misbehaved with. However, the local court had approved the lawyer’s bail request.

In her video message on Sunday, the female constable said the lawyers were assassinating her character and that her own counsel was disrespecting her.

“My department is also not supporting me, whereas a weak FIR of the incident was registered because of some members of the department,” she said.

Faiza said she was worried about her future as the lawyer has threatened and manhandled her.

