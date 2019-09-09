PTI doesn’t care about Karachi’s problems: Saeed Ghani

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government does not care about Karachi or its problems, said PPP’s Saeed Ghani while speaking to the media on Sunday night.

They made so many promises about cleaning the city. “They launched a ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’ campaign and announced that they will spend Rs162 billion on it,” he claimed. “All of that has disappeared now.”

Ghani remarked that the centre is not interested in developing Karachi.

In August, the federal government launched the ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’ campaign. We will clean Karachi once, said federal minister Ali Zaidi. He urged residents of the city to work with them if they aren’t happy with the state of Karachi today. “I have come to you with a begging bowl for Karachi,” said Zaidi, urging people to cooperate.

We will park the dumpers in certain areas, and we’ll tell you where, and all we ask is for you to bring your trash to them dumpers, he said. He explained that there are thousands of narrow lanes in Karachi and the machinery and personnel won’t be able to get the trash from all of them.

“We will clean Karachi once and then we’ll see,” he repeated.

The minister also urged construction companies and contractors to stop leaving construction material outside sites both during and after construction. “Don’t do this,” he urged, explaining that it causes accidents for motorcyclists and garbage to accumulate.

