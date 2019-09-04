PTA blocks over 800,000 pornographic web pages

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked over 900,000 URLs on the internet containing pornographic, anti-state, anti-judiciary and blasphemous content, according to a document available with SAMAA TV.

According to Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, the internet regulatory authority holds the power to block and remove online content.

The PTA document stated that at least 11,538 URLs containing anti-state content, 6,035 URLs containing anti-judiciary content, 50,331 URLs containing blasphemous content, 831,362 URLs containing pornographic content and 9,127 URLs containing hate speech were blocked by the internet regulatory authority.

The PTA has regularly asked telecom licensees to block or remove unlawful content after receiving complaints from government organisations and people.

In cases where the content is hosted on a secure platform like Facebook and Twitter, the relevant administration is requested to remove the unlawful content.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.