PTA asks Zong to take down 5G service advertisements

Zong was only allowed to carry out a test and trial of 5G technology, says the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the PTA clarified that Zong is not authorised to offer commercial mobile services based on 5G technology in Pakistan.

It said that the mobile operator has been asked to withdraw its advertisements in print and electronic media that may mislead the public regarding availability of commercial services based on the 5G network.

In line with the policy directive issued by the Government of Pakistan, PTA has unveiled its roadmap to facilitate public testing of 5G technology and related services in Pakistan this year, the statement read, adding that this trial was the first one to be conducted.

“Other mobile operators will also conduct 5G trials in the future under policy guidelines,” PTA’s statement read.

