Protests break out in Kasur over boys’ murder

Three bodies were found on Tuesday

The protest was held outside the City Chunian police station. Demonstrators demanded the arrest of the murderers. Only one of the bodies has been identified so far and belongs to an eight-year-old who went missing on September 16.The post-mortem report of one child confirmed he had been raped before being murdered.The police say five children have gone missing from various areas of Kasur in the last three months, one of whom was identified as the boy whose body was found on Tuesday. The two other children have yet to be identified. Their remains have been sent to a lab for testing, police says. A blood sample for DNA testing will be taken from the parents of all the missing children to determine if the skeletal remains are of any of the five missing children.The protesters gathered outside the police station with sticks and burned tyres. Traders also closed markets in solidarity with the protesters.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram