Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan in October

2 mins ago
 

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting Pakistan in October.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be undertaking the trip on its official Twitter account.

The couple will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre in London on October 2, hosted by The Aga Khan. The event falls ahead of the couple’s official visit to Pakistan, which will take place between October 14 and October 18, the palace confirmed.

This will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla visited the country.

Queen Elizabeth has visited in 1961 and 1997 and Princess Diana travelled to Pakistan on a solo trip in 1991.

Kate Middleton Prince William
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

