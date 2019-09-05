Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Prime Minister’s Office sends 27 ministries red letters

55 mins ago
 

The Prime Minister’s Office have sent 27 ministries red letters for their failure to submit reports. 

This is the first time these ministries have been sent a red letter, which is a final warning and a sign of displeasure.

The ministries secretaries have been sent the letters for not providing information that the PM’s Office had called for.

It has given them a deadline of September 9 to submit information on vacancies and postings at every level in the ministries. It also called for details  on officers who are worthy of promotions but have not been promoted, government officers who have had disciplinary investigations against them pending for three months and cars, machinery and items that are not being used by the ministries.

The red letter will have an impact on the ministries’ progress reports, said the PM’s Office.

