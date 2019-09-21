Prime Minister Imran Khan’s schedule for his US trip

Prime Minister Imran Khan is headed to New York for a week of high-level meetings and the UN General Assembly.

Here is his schedule for the week:

September 22 He will meet US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad

September 23 PM Khan will meet US President Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Xi and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

September 24 He will attend a reception hosted by the UN Secretary General António Guterres

September 24 The premier will attend a reception being held by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

September 25 He will visit the UN headquarters

September 27 He will attend a finance meeting at the UN headquarters

September 27 PM Khan will address the UN General Assembly and discuss the issue in Indian-held Kashmir

He is also scheduled to meet his counterparts from New Zealand, Egypt, Ethiopia and Turkey during the week.

