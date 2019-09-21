Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s schedule for his US trip

9 mins ago
 

Photo: Imran Khan (official)/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan is headed to New York for a week of high-level meetings and the UN General Assembly. 

Here is his schedule for the week:

September 22 He will meet US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad

September 23 PM Khan will meet US President Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Xi and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

September 24 He will attend a reception hosted by the UN Secretary General António Guterres

September 24 The premier will attend a reception being held by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

September 25 He will visit the UN headquarters

September 27 He will attend a finance meeting at the UN headquarters

September 27 PM Khan will address the UN General Assembly and discuss the issue in Indian-held Kashmir

He is also scheduled to meet his counterparts from New Zealand, Egypt, Ethiopia and Turkey during the week.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan usa
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.