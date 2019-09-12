Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold rally in Muzaffarabad Friday

5 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be holding a rally in Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad on Friday. 

He will address people in Kashmir before leaving for his UN General Assembly address next week.

The premier announced the rally on Twitter and said it would send “a message to the world about the continuing siege of Kashmir by Indian occupation forces”. He said it is also to show Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.

The Indian side of the valley has been under curfew since August 5, when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution and the special rights it had previously granted to Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Kashmir
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Portion of Karachi's Sharae Faisal closed due to construction
Portion of Karachi’s Sharae Faisal closed due to construction
Ruth Pfau: Google honours saviour of lepers on 90th birthday
Ruth Pfau: Google honours saviour of lepers on 90th birthday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.