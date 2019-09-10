Tuesday, September 10, 2019  | 10 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Government

Premier sends out message to commemorate Ashura

2 hours ago
 

The great battle between the good and evil at Karbala reminds Muslims that they should be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of high values and principles of Islam, says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a message on Youm-e-Ashura, Muharram 10, the prime minister said this day revived the “unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)”.

He said the event had been the fountain head of supreme sacrifices and such an unparalleled precedent could not be matched in human history, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Khan said the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave a message that all the ordeals in the path of righteousness should be tolerated in a broad manner.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people who have been struggling against Indian oppression in Kashmir.

