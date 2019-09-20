Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
PPP’s Khursheed Shah shifted to Islamabad hospital overnight

36 mins ago
 

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah was shifted to the Islamabad Polyclinic Thursday night over complaints of back pain and stomach issues. 

He is currently in NAB custody. He was arrested Wednesday night by teams from NAB’s Rawalpindi and Sukkur bureaus for owning more assets than he should be able to afford. Shah was taken to the NAB Rawalpindi office after his arrest and, now that his transit remand has been approved, will be shifted to Sukkur.

The MNA was arrested from his home in Bani Gala. He said a team of over 40 people came to arrest him.

He was shifted to the polyclinic and spent the night there after complaining of back pain, breathing difficulties, diarrhoea, sugar problems and high blood pressure. His tests were conducted at the hospital as well.

Shah was not allowed to meet other PPP leaders. Senator Sherry Rehman slammed NAB for this and said they weren’t allowed to meet him for “even 30 seconds”.

On Thursday morning, a court approved NAB’s request for two-day transit remand to shift Shah back to Sukkur. He will be taken to Sukkur Friday at 7pm via PIA’s PK-631.

 

