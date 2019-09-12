PPP won’t let Centre gain administrative control of Karachi: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed that the federal government will not gain administrative control of Karachi.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon, the MNA said the Centre wants to imprison its political opponents. Running the country isn’t the same as playing a cricket match, he said, asking if people sitting in Islamabad would be running Karachi now.

He was reacting to a statement made by Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim on the imposition of Article 149 in Karachi. That would extend the federal government’s power to the city.

He said the country’s democratic struggle is rushing towards ruin. Restrictions are being imposed on freedom of expression, he said, adding that the country is in a tough situation.

If you want to run the country and the state, you must follow Bhutto’s laws, said Bilawal. He accused the Centre of trying to steal Sindh’s hospitals despite the law.

The PPP chief said the provinces were going bankrupt because of the Centre’s incompetence. He said his grandfather had brought in an economic revolution in the country.

The PPP will remain a wall in front of undemocratic forces and will not shy away from sacrifices to save the Centre, he said.

He said the federal government must come into its senses and take care of the people. There is a limit to injustice, said Bilawal. The Centre should take its designs on Karachi and go home, he said, adding that the MQM should resign from office.

The PPP will uncover these people and won’t let the government operate, he warned.

