PPP Senator Yousaf Baloch arrested by NAB in Bhurban

The National Accountability Bureau arrested PPP Senator Yousuf Baloch on Wednesday on corruption charges.

Baloch was arrested outside his residence in Bhurban. He has been accused of owning illegal property in Karachi’s Clifton. News of the arrest came shortly after the arrest of PPP leader Khursheed Shah in Islamabad.

Baloch will be presented before an accountability court on Thursday in Rawalpindi. NAB is expected to take his remand and shift him to Karachi.

A joint team of NAB Rawalpindi and Sukkur have been investigating Khursheed Shah in different corruption and assets cases. He has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income.

