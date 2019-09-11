PPP pulls out of JUI-F’s anti-government Islamabad long march

Says Maulana Fazlur Rehman has the party’s moral, political support

But he clarified that his party would lend the JUI-F leader their moral support.Speaking to the media in Jamshoro, the young PPP leader criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for not making an effort to be the voice of the people of Kashmir.The public will not tolerate any negligence over the issue of Kashmir, he said, adding that India has turned the entire valley into a prison."He [Imran Khan] has yet to take a countrywide visit," Bilawal said."Maulana sb is going to Islamabad. We will give him our moral support," he said, explaining why PPP will not itself be joining the JUI-F.He said his party never joined the rallies of other parties be they organised by Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahirul Qadri, now-Prime Minister Imran Khan or the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan."We definitely support the issues that he's [Maulana Fazlur Rehman] raising and he will have our moral and political support," he said.Bilawal then went on to again bash the incumbent government, saying that it is doing drama. "They are just setting up committees [for everything]," he said, adding that the prime minister and his team are only busy participating in photo sessions.He critiscised the clean Karachi campaign too. "The campaign started before the rains. The garbage was just taken and dumped elsewhere," Bilawal said.Last month, the JUI-F chief had announced a long march in Islamabad aiming to oust the present "fake" government in October.