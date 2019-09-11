PPP pulls out of JUI-F’s anti-government Islamabad long march

“Maulana sb is going to Islamabad. We will give him our moral support,” he said, explaining why PPP will not itself be joining the JUI-F.
He said his party never joined the rallies of other parties be they organised by Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahirul Qadri, now-Prime Minister Imran Khan or the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
"We definitely support the issues that he's [Maulana Fazlur Rehman] raising and he will have our moral and political support," he said.
Bilawal then went on to again bash the incumbent government, saying that it is doing drama. “They are just setting up committees [for everything],” he said, adding that the prime minister and his team are only busy participating in photo sessions.