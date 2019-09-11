Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
PPP pulls out of JUI-F’s anti-government Islamabad long march

2 hours ago
 
Says Maulana Fazlur Rehman has the party’s moral, political support



The Pakistan Peoples Party won’t be participating in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s anti-government long march in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced Wednesday.

But he clarified that his party would lend the JUI-F leader their moral support.

Speaking to the media in Jamshoro, the young PPP leader criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for not making an effort to be the voice of the people of Kashmir.

The public will not tolerate any negligence over the issue of Kashmir, he said, adding that India has turned the entire valley into a prison.

“He [Imran Khan] has yet to take a countrywide visit,” Bilawal said.

Related: Sanjrani should have stepped down on 'moral grounds', says Bilawal

“Maulana sb is going to Islamabad. We will give him our moral support,” he said, explaining why PPP will not itself be joining the JUI-F.

He said his party never joined the rallies of other parties be they organised by Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahirul Qadri, now-Prime Minister Imran Khan or the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

"We definitely support the issues that he's [Maulana Fazlur Rehman] raising and he will have our moral and political support," he said.

Bilawal then went on to again bash the incumbent government, saying that it is doing drama. “They are just setting up committees [for everything],” he said, adding that the prime minister and his team are only busy participating in photo sessions.

Related: Bilawal calls out global silence on Kashmir human rights catastrophe

He critiscised the clean Karachi campaign too. “The campaign started before the rains. The garbage was just taken and dumped elsewhere,” Bilawal said.

Last month, the JUI-F chief had announced a long march in Islamabad aiming to oust the present “fake” government in October.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
 
