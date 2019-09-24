Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Power transmission from Mangla Dam suspended after earthquake

48 mins ago
 

File photo: WAPDA

The Water and Power Development Authority has suspended the transmission of power from the Mangla Dam after an earthquake hit parts of Azad Kashmir, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, its spokesperson said.

The dam provides 1,120 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, the spokesperson said.

He said the turbines at the dam were shut down as a precautionary measure, adding they will resume working after Mangla Lake’s water is cleaned.

The spokesperson, however, clarified that no damage was done to the dam or the power house.

earthquake Kashmir
 
