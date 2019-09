A heatwave may hit Karachi very soon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department says from September 22 to 24 there are chances of a heatwave in the port city.

The department’s Sindh director Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV that there are chances of 39-degree weather in the coming days.

There is a chance that there will be less sea breeze as well. Sarfaraz ruled out any chances of rain in Karachi.

