Portion of Karachi’s Sharae Faisal closed due to construction

The KWSB is repairing its pipelines

The patch that has been closed (from the Avari Hotel traffic light to Mehran Hotel) isn't actually that long but the next turning onto the road is quite a way up. The traffic police haven't issued an alternate traffic plan, confusing people even further.The road was closed at 2am on Thursday and will remain so for 48 hours. According to Traffic SSP Asad Ijaz Malhi, the track has been closed because the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board is repairing its pipelines. The board says it will complete the repair work within 48 hours.It also claims that the pipelines were 65 years old, however, this could not be independently confirmed.According to the traffic police, this section was closed for traffic because a potholes formed on Raja Ghazanfar Ali Road. The KWSB has to start the repair work on emergency basis as a 48-inch pipeline sunk.Alternate routes you can use to get on Sharae Faisal are via Clifton's Kalapul, Sultanabad, Avari to Fatima Jinnah Road, Cantt check post, Daudpota Road, Mehran Underpass, Bismillah Signal, Lucky Star and Regent Plaza as well as Cantonment Chorangi to School Road, Naval Heights, CSD, and FTC Flyover. People travelling from Clifton towards the airport can turn towards Fawara Chowk and Abdullah Haroon Road to connect to Sharae Faisal.