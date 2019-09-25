Polio virus detected in Faisalabad’s sewerage water

The polio virus has been detected in Faisalabad’s sewerage water, according to health officials.

Following this, polio immunisation campaigns have been launched in high-risk areas of the district, said the health department.

People travelling from other cities to Faisalabad bring the virus with them, said district health officer Dr Asif.

Parents in the district are alarmed by the news. They say they immunise their children during anti-polio drives every time, but the virus doesn’t go away.

Sewerage water samples from Faisalabad’s Achkera have tested positive seven times for the virus in the past seven years. This is the third time this year the virus has been detected in the area’s water.

