Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Polio virus detected in Faisalabad’s sewerage water

23 mins ago
 

The polio virus has been detected in Faisalabad’s sewerage water, according to health officials.

Following this, polio immunisation campaigns have been launched in high-risk areas of the district, said the health department.

People travelling from other cities to Faisalabad bring the virus with them, said district health officer Dr Asif.

Parents in the district are alarmed by the news. They say they immunise their children during anti-polio drives every time, but the virus doesn’t go away.

Sewerage water samples from Faisalabad’s Achkera have tested positive seven times for the virus in the past seven years. This is the third time this year the virus has been detected in the area’s water.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Faisalabad polio
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
polio virus, Faisalabad, polio, polio cases, sewerage water samples, environmental sampling, Achkera
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.