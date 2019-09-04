Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Policeman records statement in Naqeebullah Mehsud case

2 hours ago
 

 

Photo: AFP

The SHO, who registered the case in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, has recorded his statement before an anti-terrorism court on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Naqeebullah, Sabir, Nazir Khan, and Ishaq were killed at a farmhouse Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018. Former SSP Anwar, the prime suspect in the case, alleged that the suspects were involved in terrorism cases and were affiliated with terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and the militant Islamic State (IS).

Soon after, Naqeebullah’s friends and family shared his pictures on social media, demanding justice. His family said he was killed in a fake police encounter.

A report, compiled by an investigation team, called the encounter ‘fake’. Anwar, who took the credit for the ‘encounter’ earlier, denied involvement in the case. Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, and 13 others were later arrested in the case.

Related: Rao Anwar, seven others booked for killing Naqeebullah Mehsud

During the hearing, Anwar’s lawyer told the court that Haleem Adil Sheikh and MNA Saiful Rehman was leading the protest against Mehsud’s murder. Sheikh is known to encroach public land, he said. “Many cases have been registered against him.”

Anwar has battled against terrorists in Waziristan and Afghanistan, the lawyer said.

More witnesses have been summoned on September 17.

naqeebullah mehsud rao anwar
 
