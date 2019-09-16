Policeman records statement in Intezar murder case

A policeman recorded his statement in the Intezar Ahmed murder case on Monday, becoming the third witness in the brutal killing of the 19-year-old on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 13, 2018 after personnel of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell resorted to indiscriminate fire on his white Toyota Corolla.

The policeman, Arshad, in a statement to an anti-terrorism court, said that he reached the site after receiving information about the incident on the police helpline. He collected the evidence from the site.

The court has summoned other suspects in the case. The case has been adjourned till October 3.

The police first claimed that the teenager was killed in an act of targeted killing by at least two assailants on a motorcycle. It was later revealed that ACLC officials were behind the killing.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered a seven-member joint investigation team to investigate the case. Former CTD AIG Sanaullah Abbasi was heading the team. The team failed to find any motive behind the killed and termed it to be a ‘cold-blooded, rash and negligent’ act by plainclothes police officials.

On February 27, a video statement by key witness Madiha Kayani surfaced on social media in which she said that Intezar’s death was a planned murder.

“Since I am the only eyewitness and I reported that a man with the mustache is the murderer, I am feeling scared for my life,” she said in the video. She added that at the time Intezar was aware of the danger he was facing. However, she later retracted her claims.

On April 8, the JIT report gave a clean chit to ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider and Kayani. It held policemen Bilal and Daniyal responsible.

