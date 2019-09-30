Policeman, suspected attackers killed in Loralai explosion

A law enforcer was killed and three more were injured in an explosion near a college on Quetta Road in Loralai, police confirmed on Monday.

The suspected bomber also died in the blast near a police vehicle, authorities confirmed.

Police said officers of an Eagle police squad signalled two suspicious motorcyclists to stop, but they started to make a run for it. One of them set-off an explosives laden vest while the other started firing. A police officer was killed and three more were injured in the attack.

The deceased law enforcer has been identified as Ghulam Muhammad.

Police and FC personnel have sealed the area.

The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital, police confirmed.

Loralai is the division headquarter of Zhob Division in Quetta.

