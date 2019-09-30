Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Policeman, suspected attackers killed in Loralai explosion

2 hours ago
 
Policeman, suspected attackers killed in Loralai explosion

A law enforcer was killed and three more were injured in an explosion near a college on Quetta Road in Loralai, police confirmed on Monday.

The suspected bomber also died in the blast near a police vehicle, authorities confirmed.

Police said officers of an Eagle police squad signalled two suspicious motorcyclists to stop, but they started to make a run for it. One of them set-off an explosives laden vest while the other started firing. A police officer was killed and three more were injured in the attack.

The deceased law enforcer has been identified as Ghulam Muhammad.

Police and FC personnel have sealed the area.

The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital, police confirmed.

Loralai is the division headquarter of Zhob Division in Quetta.

This is a developing story. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Blast loralai Quetta
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
SC, Supreme Court, lawyer, fines, arguments, client, opponent
 
MOST READ
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.