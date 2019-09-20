Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police to use voter list to investigate Kasur kidnapping-murders

2 hours ago
 

The Punjab police will be using voter lists for the first time to identify suspects in the kidnapping and murder of three children in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil.

The voter list has been divided into wards. In order to find the killer, the police are also looking into the particulars of people who live in the area and will also be conducting DNA tests of all people living in the area. The police have so far received the DNA results of 35 suspects.

On September 19, nine people were taken into custody in Chunian in the kidnapping and murder of three boys. DNA samples were taken from the suspects and were sent for analysis.

Related: CM Buzdar holds meeting on Chunian murders at Lahore airport

Five children have been kidnapped from the area in the past couple of months and all were kidnapped within a one kilometre radius. On September 17, three bodies were found. One was immediately identified as one of the missing boys. The child went missing a day before his body was found. Samples of the other two have been sent for DNA analysis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident and called on the Additional IG to conduct a quick and impartial inquiry. The boys’ parents all said that they approached the police but were not helped in any way.

The Punjab IG has suspended the City Chunian police station DSP and SHO.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Chunian murders kasur
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.