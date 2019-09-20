Police to use voter list to investigate Kasur kidnapping-murders

The Punjab police will be using voter lists for the first time to identify suspects in the kidnapping and murder of three children in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil.

The voter list has been divided into wards. In order to find the killer, the police are also looking into the particulars of people who live in the area and will also be conducting DNA tests of all people living in the area. The police have so far received the DNA results of 35 suspects.

On September 19, nine people were taken into custody in Chunian in the kidnapping and murder of three boys. DNA samples were taken from the suspects and were sent for analysis.

Five children have been kidnapped from the area in the past couple of months and all were kidnapped within a one kilometre radius. On September 17, three bodies were found. One was immediately identified as one of the missing boys. The child went missing a day before his body was found. Samples of the other two have been sent for DNA analysis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident and called on the Additional IG to conduct a quick and impartial inquiry. The boys’ parents all said that they approached the police but were not helped in any way.

The Punjab IG has suspended the City Chunian police station DSP and SHO.

