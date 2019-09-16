Police submit interim challan in Rehan lynching case

The Bahadurabad police submitted on Monday the interim challan in the Rehan lynching case.

Sixteen-year-old Rehan was beaten to death on August 17 by a group of men in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

According to the challan, all the suspects have admitted to the crime. Zubair has admitted to taking the video and pictures and all of them were in sound mind at the time of the crime. Daniyal fired his father’s pistol and Umair his own, according to the challan.

The District East prosecutor’s office has raised objections to the challan and noted that the police still hasn’t determined the cause of death.

Who saved him and took him to the hospital, asked the prosecutor. He noted that the police hasn’t been able to record eye witnesses’ statements yet either.

Rehan was brutally beaten on August 17 and died before reaching the hospital. Five suspects are in jail in the case and six have been released on bail.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.