Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Police submit interim challan in Rehan lynching case

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Bahadurabad police submitted on Monday the interim challan in the Rehan lynching case.

Sixteen-year-old Rehan was beaten to death on August 17 by a group of men in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

According to the challan, all the suspects have admitted to the crime. Zubair has admitted to taking the video and pictures and all of them were in sound mind at the time of the crime. Daniyal fired his father’s pistol and Umair his own, according to the challan.

The District East prosecutor’s office has raised objections to the challan and noted that the police still hasn’t determined the cause of death.

Who saved him and took him to the hospital, asked the prosecutor. He noted that the police hasn’t been able to record eye witnesses’ statements yet either.

Rehan was brutally beaten on August 17 and died before reaching the hospital. Five suspects are in jail in the case and six have been released on bail.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rehan case
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.