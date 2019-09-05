Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Police solve case of body found in Karachi garbage heap

2 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

Two people were arrested on Wednesday for the murder of a man whose body was found three months ago in Karachi’s Karimabad.

The suspects were identified as Shabana and Khalil.

On June 6, the police had found a scorched body in a garbage dump. After three months, the deceased man was identified with a single tooth. The deceased, Ali Hamza, was a native of Gujranwala who lived in Saudi Arabia.

The police said that a woman named Shabana called him from Saudi Arabia to Karachi three days before Eid. She drugged him and choked him to death and then used an ambulance to get rid of his body.

She threw his body in the garbage heap where it remained for a day, the police said. She later went to the place where she dumped the body and set it on fire.

The police conducted a raid in Dera Ismail Khan’s Malir Jaffar Society and arrested Shabana and her accomplice. Her accomplice, Khalil, was a member of a political party.

