Police say Gujranwala woman behind attacks on her father

A man, identified as Zeghum Gul, was arrested on Monday in Gujranwala for conspiring with a woman in a plot to kill her own father.

The woman was not happy with her father’s second marriage and tried to kill him, the police said.

A case was registered against three suspects, including Gul, the woman and her friend.

The suspects had shot the woman’s father, who is a businessman, twice in the past two months and had injured him in the process.

“She asked me to come along to kill her father,” Gul said in a statement to the police.

The police are still searching for the woman and her friend, who are on the run.

