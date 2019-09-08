Sunday, September 8, 2019  | 8 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Police officer suspended for manhandling elderly man at Pakpattan shrine

1 hour ago
 
He yanked him by the collar and pushed him



A police officer has been suspended after a video of him manhandling an elderly man at a shrine in Pakpattan surfaced. 

Sub-inspector Aijaz Ahmed was suspended on Sunday by the Pakpattan DPO and an internal inquiry ordered after the incident.

He was at the shrine of Hazarat Baba Fariduddin in Pakpattan when an elderly man took him to task for forming a VIP line. The man then tried to get into the line and the policeman began yelling at him. Eventually, he grabbed the man by the collar, shook him and pushed him into the other line.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, especially in light of multiple cases of brutality by the Punjab police cropping up.

