Police claim to have arrested suspect in Chunian child murders

The suspect was arrested from Rahim Yar Khan

Body of a boy named Faizan and remains of two others were found in Chunian, Kasur on September 17. According to the police, they were among five children who had gone missing from various areas of the district in the last three months.The law enforcers widened the scope of their investigation, having DNA tests of dozens of individuals and geo-fencing of the area conducted.They claimed to have arrested the suspect from Rahim Yar Khan. Sources informed SAMAA TV that the suspect had fled Chunian.They said he was arrested from Kot Samaba in Rahim Yar Khan after the geo-fencing results narrowed down on him.According to the police, the suspect's DNA test was being conducted and only its report could help identify him as the real culprit.Kasur District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat said DNA tests of other individuals were being conducted, while the detained suspects were also being interrogated.Investigators have so far sent DNA samples of 700 individuals to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.