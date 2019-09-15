Police break out batons, water cannons for Sindh’s protesting teachers

One head master has been injured

The teachers, mostly head masters and head mistresses, wanted the government to revisit its decision regarding removing them. The government says they must take the Sindh Public Service Commission test and requalify for their positions but last year, former education minister Syed Sardar Shah said their IBA test qualifications were enough. He had promised them that within a year, their employment would be regularized.But now that Shah has been removed, the government changed its mind and said the teachers would all be removed unless they passed the new test.A large number of protesters gathered outside the KPC Sunday morning. When they didn't get the response they wanted, ie an official response, they decided to move towards CM House and get the attention of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.The police used batons and water cannons, and in some cases resorted to shelling, to stop them from progressing. One teacher was injured after the water cannon blast hit his back and he knocked his head on the ground after he fell.The teachers are demanding the government accept their demands or else they will stage a 10-day protest at the KPC. This issue has been recurring since 2017.In the morning, PML-F MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi visited the protesters and vowed to raise their issues in the Sindh Assembly. But there was no official response from the education department.