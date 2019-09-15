Sunday, September 15, 2019  | 15 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police break out batons, water cannons for Sindh’s protesting teachers

3 hours ago
 
One head master has been injured



Teachers from across Sindh staged a protest at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday and were met with batons and water cannons when they attempted to move their protest to the Chief Minister House. 

The teachers, mostly head masters and head mistresses, wanted the government to revisit its decision regarding removing them. The government says they must take the Sindh Public Service Commission test and requalify for their positions but last year, former education minister Syed Sardar Shah said their IBA test qualifications were enough. He had promised them that within a year, their employment would be regularized.

But now that Shah has been removed, the government changed its mind and said the teachers would all be removed unless they passed the new test.

A large number of protesters gathered outside the KPC Sunday morning. When they didn't get the response they wanted, ie an official response, they decided to move towards CM House and get the attention of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The police used batons and water cannons, and in some cases resorted to shelling, to stop them from progressing. One teacher was injured after the water cannon blast hit his back and he knocked his head on the ground after he fell.

The teachers are demanding the government accept their demands or else they will stage a 10-day protest at the KPC. This issue has been recurring since 2017.

In the morning, PML-F MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi visited the protesters and vowed to raise their issues in the Sindh Assembly. But there was no official response from the education department.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Karachi Protest teachers
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.