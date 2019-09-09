Monday, September 9, 2019  | 9 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Police baton charge devotees at Pakpattan’s Baba Farid Shrine

44 mins ago
 
A team has been formed to probe the incident



Pakpattan police have found themselves embroiled in yet another controversy after a video of baton charging devotees surfaced early Monday morning. 

In the video, the policemen and some men in plain clothes can be seen baton charging people at the shrine of Baba Fariuddin. Many people fainted, while some received minor injuries.

People at the shrine claimed that the police were pushing people away to make space for VIPs.

They [some policemen] brought many people to the shrine in private vehicles. They didn't want other people around when the VIPs were visiting. "This a just a part of the country's VIP culture," said a person at the shrine.

Related: Police officer suspended for manhandling elderly man at Pakpattan shrine

Pakpattan DPO said that an investigation team has been formed to hold those responsible for this.

On Sunday night, the DPO had instructed all policemen to behave with the people at the shrine following the suspension of a sub-inspector.

A police officer was suspended after a video of him manhandling an elderly man at a shrine in Pakpattan surfaced. Sub-inspector Aijaz Ahmed was suspended on September 8 by the Pakpattan DPO and an internal inquiry was ordered.

He was at the shrine of Baba Farid when an elderly man took him to task for forming a VIP line. The man then tried to get into the line and the policeman began yelling at him. Eventually, he grabbed the man by the collar, shook him and pushed him into the other line.

