Police arrest seven in connection with Hangu van attack

The Hangu police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven suspects in connection with an attack on a passenger van that killed six people and injured four others a day earlier.

The van was on its way to Zargiri when the attack occurred in the jurisdiction of the Hangu police station.

The police believed the man who opened fire on the van, Haji Shakeel, had a feud with one of the passengers, identified as Haji Habib.

The law enforcers claimed on Sunday that they had arrested the prime suspect, Rab Nawaz, and his six relatives.

They said the suspects were taken into custody during a search operation in the Zargiri area. The police also seized a Kalashnikov and a handgun from the suspects.

The arrestees were being further interrogated by the police.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.