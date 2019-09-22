Sunday, September 22, 2019  | 22 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Government

PM’s US visit to bring major investment to Pakistan: Dawood

2 hours ago
 
Says the circumstances will change significantly by June next year



Adviser to PM on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States would bring major investment to Pakistan.

The PM's aide said so during an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV in the US. He said the situation in India-administered Kashmir would not impact Pakistan's economy.

"I don't think it will impact Pakistan's economy, rather the economy will be improved," Dawood said.

He said the government had kicked off fresh contacts with US officials. During the visit, the PM's aide said, the Pakistani delegation would hold talks with representatives of 500 US companies, as well as with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund officials.

"The troubles spanning over a few months due to the lack of trust will end," he said. "I am quite hopeful and you will see the circumstances changed significantly until June."

Dawood was confident that the country will progress under Khan's leadership.

"There is no doubt about it. [Business] activities will increase in the country and there will be enough investment in Pakistan," he said.

The PM's aide said it wasn't easy to change the direction of the country's policy.

"A few steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan are certainly painful for the time being," he said.

"But these steps will have enormous benefits in the future."

TOPICS:
Abdul Razak Dawood Imran Khan investment
 
