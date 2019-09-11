PM’s Karachi committee can only give recommendations, says Sindh governor 

The committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to solve Karachi’s garbage crisis can only give recommendations and nothing else, clarified Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. The committee will be headed by Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

“The committee will review the legal aspects of it all its recommendations too,” he said while speaking to the media at Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum on Wednesday. “The committee will forward its recommendations to the PM and Sindh CM, and will be dissolved 10 to 12 days after that.”

Many authorities are currently working in Karachi. “We have to see how we can make a single unit,” the governor remarked, adding that a separate committee will look into Karachi’s new projects. “There is going to be no change in the 18th Amendment of the Constitution,” he added.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who was accompanying the governor, said that he has only heard about the committee on news channels and no one has spoken to him about it.

He said that the cleanliness situation is better in places where the Solid Waste Management Board has been working. The authority was made to pick up 4,000 tonnes of trash. Now, the city is producing 16,000 tonnes of trash every day, Shah added. “KMC is responsible for cleaning drains, while DMCs for the city’s cleanliness.”

The governor and CM visited the mausoleum to mark the death anniversary of the country’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“The governor and I look good standing together, and even when we stand alone,” said Shah while interacting with journalists. The governor is a representative of Sindh and not just the federal government, he added.

