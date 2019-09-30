Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

PML-N to join Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government Azadi March

1 hour ago
 
PML-N to join Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government Azadi March
Photo: AFP

The PML-N has decided to join Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his anti-government Azadi March.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq told SAMAA TV that they will fully participate in the rally. However, he said they believe the march date should be postponed. He said they will consult with other parties on the rally schedule.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said they believe the march should be held at a later date. He said a committee will be formed to discuss the rally.

