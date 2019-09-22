PM to meet with US lawmakers, diplomats in New York

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be holding meetings on Sunday with US lawmakers, diplomats and the Amnesty International secretary general to highlight the humanitarian crisis in India-occupied Kashmir, originating from New Delhi’s August 5 unilateral and illegal actions, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Khan is in New York to lead the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the session on Friday.

US senators, including Lindsey Graham, US special representative for Afghan reconciliation, Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi were scheduled to meet the prime minister on Sunday.

During the visit, the Foreign Office said in a statement, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, its current human rights situation and related dimensions.

PM Khan will avail the opportunity to articulate Pakistan’s stance on some key contemporary issues, the statement read. Overall, the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be emphasised through myriad engagements.

New Delhi controversially revoked on August 5 the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls. Hours before its move, it curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing hundreds of thousands of troops in the occupied Himalayan territory.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours have since been locked into a war of words, with tensions heightening at the border. Split between India and Pakistan since 1947, Kashmir has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the two arch-rivals.

Earlier upon his arrival in New York, PM Khan was received by Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, US envoy and other senior officials.

Lodhi earlier announced via Twitter that PM Khan would be coming to New York on “Mission Kashmir”. She said the UNGA will be a packed programme and the premier will also speak on foreign relations at the Asia Society & Council.

The Pakistan premier will also hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

The visit would bring huge foreign investment in Pakistan, Khan’s adviser on trade Abdul Razak Dawood told SAMAA TV.

Dawood said the government had kicked off fresh contacts with US officials. During the visit, he said, the Pakistani delegation would interact with representatives of 500 US companies, as well as with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund officials.

“The troubles spanning over a few months due to the lack of trust will end,” Dawood said. “I am quite hopeful and you will see the circumstances changed significantly until June.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.