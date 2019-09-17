PM telephones Saudi crown prince, denounces attacks on oil facilities

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned on Tuesday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and condemned the drone attacks on Saudi oil processing facility and oil field that caused material damage and disruption in operation, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Department.

The attacks, claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels on two major oil facilities, forced state-owned Aramco to temporarily suspend production, interrupting about half of the company’s total output.

The Iran-linked Huthi rebels said they launched “a large-scale operation involving 10 drones” on the facilities.

During his conversation with the Crown Prince Mohammad, the statement read, PM Khan conveyed deep concern over the attempts to disturb the existing peaceful environment in the region through such attacks.

He expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom.

In recent months, the Huthi rebels have carried out a spate of cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi air bases and other facilities in what they say is retaliation for a long-running Riyadh-led bombing campaign on rebel-held areas in Yemen.

Last month, an attack claimed by Huthi rebels sparked a fire at Aramco’s Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility — close to the Emirati border — but no casualties were reported by the company.

