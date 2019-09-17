Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

PM telephones Saudi crown prince, denounces attacks on oil facilities

2 hours ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned on Tuesday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and condemned the drone attacks on Saudi oil processing facility and oil field that caused material damage and disruption in operation, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Department.

The attacks, claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels on two major oil facilities, forced state-owned Aramco to temporarily suspend production, interrupting about half of the company’s total output.

The Iran-linked Huthi rebels said they launched “a large-scale operation involving 10 drones” on the facilities.

During his conversation with the Crown Prince Mohammad, the statement read, PM Khan conveyed deep concern over the attempts to disturb the existing peaceful environment in the region through such attacks.

He expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom.

In recent months, the Huthi rebels have carried out a spate of cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi air bases and other facilities in what they say is retaliation for a long-running Riyadh-led bombing campaign on rebel-held areas in Yemen.

Last month, an attack claimed by Huthi rebels sparked a fire at Aramco’s Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility — close to the Emirati border — but no casualties were reported by the company.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Mohammad bin Salman Saudi Arabia
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.