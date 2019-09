He was coming back to Pakistan on a Saudi plane





The premier was coming back to Pakistan in a plane owned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. He also arrived in the US on the crown prince's plane. He left for the US from Saudi Arabia.Four hours after taking off, the prime minister's plane had to make an emergency landing at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport. There is reportedly an issue in the plane's electronics system.Officials said if they had continued with the journey, there was a strong chance of an accident.The premier will stay in New York for the day and has gone to a hotel.PM Khan was in the US for the UN General Assembly. He addressed the assembly on September 27 and discussed Islamophobia and the Indian occupation of Kashmir.