PM meets US senator, reaffirms commitment to Afghan peace process

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York Sunday where they discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the region.

PM Khan said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and is still fully committed to working with the US to achieve a political settlement in the neighbouring country. Senator Graham appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan

He also expressed his concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir. He said India’s lockdown in the region has created a humanitarian crisis and posed a threat to regional stability.

The premier is in New York for the UN General Assembly session. He will address the UNGA on September 27 but ahead of that, he has a series of high-profile meetings.

He will be meeting world leaders, UN officials and other politicians.

