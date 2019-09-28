PM Khan will arrive in Pakistan on September 29

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Islamabad at 5pm on September 29 (Sunday), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Saturday.

The foreign minister said that PM Khan will leave the US at 11pm and will arrive in Pakistan via Saudi Arabia.

Qureshi said that the PM’s visit to the US was a successful one. The minister said that PM Khan had informed the world leaders of the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir.

PM Khan held 70 meetings during his six-day visit, the minister said, adding that he himself held 50 meetings during the US visit.

PM Khan’s party, PTI, said in a statement that the premier will be given an “outstanding reception” upon his arrival.

Saifullah Niazi, the party’s chief organiser, said that he has directed the party workers to make preparations to welcome PM Khan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.