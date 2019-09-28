Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan will arrive in Pakistan on September 29

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Islamabad at 5pm on September 29 (Sunday), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Saturday.

The foreign minister said that PM Khan will leave the US at 11pm and will arrive in Pakistan via Saudi Arabia.

Qureshi said that the PM’s visit to the US was a successful one. The minister said that PM Khan had informed the world leaders of the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir.

PM Khan held 70 meetings during his six-day visit, the minister said, adding that he himself held 50 meetings during the US visit.

PM Khan’s party, PTI, said in a statement that the premier will be given an “outstanding reception” upon his arrival.

Saifullah Niazi, the party’s chief organiser, said that he has directed the party workers to make preparations to welcome PM Khan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.