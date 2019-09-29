PM Khan weakening Pakistan’s case on Kashmir, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself weakening Pakistan’s case on Kashmir in the world.

The PPP chairman said so while speaking to the media in Sehwan, Sindh. He said the prime minister’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly should have been entirely on Kashmir.

Pakistan PM Khan in a call to awake the world’s conscience Friday asked it to choose either the more than 1 billion strong Indian market or justice for the Kashmiri people. He was addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The premier had spoken on a range of issues, including the Kashmir conflict with India, Islamophobia, climate change and world peace.

“[He] should have spoken about the democratic rights of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” Bilawal said. “Imran Khan should have raised the issue of Kashmir’s disputed status.”

He vowed that his party would continue to raise voice for the Kashmiri people, adding, “India has turned the Kashmir valley into a jail.”

The PPP chairman further noted that the prime minister spoke about political prisoners of Kashmir. “The prime minister would also be questioned about political prisoners in his own country,” he said.

